Thomas Donald Bold, age 84, of Indian Trail, NC, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.He was born in Hatfield, PA on November 18, 1934. Tom graduated from Kenwood High School in 1952 and attended Maryland State Teacher's College in Towson. He was married to Betty Boaz Bold on May 17, 1984. Tom had a career in Executive Business Management for Monumental Supply Company and Heat and Power Corporation. He was a member of Morning Star Lutheran Church, and had a passion for hiking, travel, photography and clowning.He is survived by his wife, Betty Boaz Bold; son, Mark Thomas Bold; daughter, Michelle Diane Williams and husband James Monroe Williams; stepdaughter, Tamatha Noel Howard and husband Charles "Chip" Howard; stepson, Mark Eric Workman and wife Hope Workman; grandchildren, Sierra Noel Howard, Luke Barton Howard and Alise Balleine Howard. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Joseph Bold.A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Morning Star Lutheran Church with the burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and to Morning Star Lutheran Church Youth Group.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.