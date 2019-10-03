|
|
Thomas M. Dorney died at his home in Laurel on September 28. He was born in Homestead, PA on August 22, 1935. He served two years in U.S. Army and was a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, moving to the D.C. area in 1961. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, his daughters, Linda Dorney and Marie Dorney-Brown (Todd Brown), his grandsons, Evan Dorney and Colin and Devin Brown, and his sister, Teresa Sturm. A memorial service will be held in his memory on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12:00pm at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, MD. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 3, 2019