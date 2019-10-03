Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dorney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dorney


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Dorney Notice
Thomas M. Dorney died at his home in Laurel on September 28. He was born in Homestead, PA on August 22, 1935. He served two years in U.S. Army and was a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, moving to the D.C. area in 1961. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, his daughters, Linda Dorney and Marie Dorney-Brown (Todd Brown), his grandsons, Evan Dorney and Colin and Devin Brown, and his sister, Teresa Sturm. A memorial service will be held in his memory on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12:00pm at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, MD. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now