Suddenly on November 7, 2019 Thomas A. Dromgool Jr. age 71 of Abingdon, Md passed away at Upper Chesapeake hospital. He was a veteran and an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Cynthia (Driscoll) Dromgool, daughters Christine Brink and her husband Rob, Jackie Basit and her husband Adil, and his two grandsons Ben Bagley and Jack Brink. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday November 30,2019 at 11:00am at Jerry D's restaurant 7808 Harford Road Baltimore , Md 21234 In Lieu of flowers donations made be made to the Kidney foundation in his honor.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019