Thomas E. Davis Notice
On October 7, 2019 Thomas E. "Reds" Davis passed away. He was the beloved husband of Marlene Davis (nee Griffin); devoted father of Sharon Whitty and her husband Thomas, and Jennifer Davis Vocke and her husband Stanley; cherished grandfather of Brent Whitty, Kacie Whitty, Corey Whitty, and Jordan Vocke; loving great-grandfather of Nora Whitty and Harrison Whitty; dear brother of Margaret Martin.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
