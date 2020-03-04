|
|
Thomas E. Harris, Sr., age 78, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on February 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Abingdon, Maryland, he was the son of the late Lloyd Andrew and Anna Louise (Norton) Harris and husband of 33 years to Connie D. Harris. He was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church and The Banderleros Motorcycle Club in Bel Air. He retired in 2012 from Lloyd's Home Sales as a truck driver after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed "picking", driving his '57 Chevy, classic cars, gardening and working in the yard, and listening to old music. He will be remembered for cracking his "corny" jokes and his dry sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas E. Harris, Jr. of Baltimore; aunt, Mildred Norton; five sisters, Evelyn Brice, Anna Moore, Karen Johnson, Marcella Stokes, and Laura Cromwell; four brothers, Lloyd, James, Charles and Roger Harris; and over a hundred nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Miller, Charlotte Robinson, Viola Jones, and Shirley Holt.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may make contributions to: Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020