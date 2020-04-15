|
|
Thomas Earl Reeves, 86, passed away at his home in Aberdeen, MD on April 8, 2020. Born February 11, 1934 in Sparta, NC, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Oma Lee Reeves (Caudell) his son Tommy of Aberdeen, daughter Robin Reeves of Havre de Grace and daughter Kathy and son-in-law Mike Koski of Bel Air, one granddaughter, Molly Jean Koski and one grandson, Michael Thomas Koski as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tom was the last living child of Kilby and Betty (Poe) Reeves of Sparta, NC. He was preceded in death by his sisters Ada Crater, Rowena Reeves, Retha Smith and Elsie Lineberry and brothers Jesse Mack and Talmadge Bert.
He moved to Maryland in 1956 and worked at Bata Shoe Factory in Belcamp for 38 years. While working there he met his wife, Lee, and they married in 1958. He also worked for the Harford County Public Schools for 10 years and retired in 2000. He was an active member of Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church in Bel Air since 2006.
Tom's hobbies included his vegetable garden and wood working but he enjoyed playing his fiddles the most. He played in several Bluegrass bands; in most recent years with the Barn Owl's at Pop's Place in Level, MD. He got great pleasure playing for nursing home residents as well. Tom was a Godly family man and enjoyed spending time with his family, his church family and especially his grandchildren.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020