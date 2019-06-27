Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Thomas Easson WHEELER M.D.


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Thomas Easson WHEELER M.D. Notice
On June 21, 2019 Thomas Easson Wheeler, M.D. beloved husband of Charlotte Heinecke Wheeler; dear father of Thomas Easson Wheeler Jr., the late Howard L Wheeler and the late Melanie J. Porterfield; devoted father-in-law of Linda Wheeler, Janice Wheeler and the late Jeffrey Porterfield; dear grandfather of Jennifer Johnson, Matthew Wheeler, Wendy Dietrich, Megan Graham and Frederick Wheeler. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Friday June 28th from 6-8 PM and at the Valley Presbyterian Church 2200 West Joppa Road Lutherville, MD 21093 on Saturday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at the Church at 11:00 AM. Interment in Lakeview Memorial Park. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Valley Presbyterian Church.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
