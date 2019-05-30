|
On May 28, 2019, Thomas F. Boia, husband of Patricia Boia, father of Thomas Laniewski and wife Ginny and Marie Tabor, grandfather of Tabetha, Brain and Justin Scannell, great grandfather of Kinsley Robinson, brother of Ann Edwards and Willian Boia. Visitation with family will be at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at the Saint Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, Father Andrew Santamauro will officiate. Interment will be at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers donations are asked to be made to the Saint Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church Food Pantry 2638 E Baltimore St. Baltimore, MD 21224. Online condolences may be made at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 30, 2019