On July 23, 2019 Thomas F. "Tommy" Carroll , III devoted son of Thomas F. Carroll, Jr. and Agnieszka "Maggie" Klyszewski; adoring brother of Chloe Valentina "Cash" Carroll and the late Ryan T. Carroll; cherished grandson of Irena Klyszewski, Roman Klyszewski and the late Thomas, Sr. and Helen Carroll; dear nephew of Charles and Mary Ellen Carroll, Irene and Scott Wood and Wanda and Daniel Levenson; dear cousin of Andrew and Aiden Wood and Danielle and Paul Levenson.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Monday, July 29, 6-9pm. A Funeral Mass will celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Tuesday, July 30 at 10am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In honor of Tommy's wish to give back to those with Autism, expressions of sympathy may be made in Tommy's name to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or visit www.autismspeaks.org and/or research funding for HLH, contributions to Immune Deficiency Foundation, 110 West Road, Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204 or visit www.primaryimmune.org. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019