Princess Anne – Thomas F. Carter, 86 of here passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 27, 2019.Born August 29, 1932 in Ellicott City, MD, he was the son of the late Howard B. and Florence (Stauffer) Carter. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a maintenance supervisor and was a member of First Baptist Church in Princess Anne, MDIn addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Howard Carter and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Daniels) Carter of Princess Anne, sons Robert Edward Carter of Rockville, MD, Stanley Martin Carter and his wife Traci of Burke, VA, Michael Stewart Carter, Sr. and his wife Ann of Lancaster, PA, and another son by a previous marriage, Thomas Carter of Clearwater, FL., grandchildren Jackson Eric Carter, Lindsey Catherine Carter and Michael Stewart Carter, Jr. and brother Joseph Carter of Clearwater, FL and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, MD with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Jamie Devaughn will officiate. A viewing and visitation will be held from 6-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at noon on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mt. View Rd. in Marriottsville, MD 21104Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019