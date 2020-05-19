On May 16, 2020, Thomas Francis O'Neill, beloved husband of Marilyn O'Neill (nee Shriver); devoted son of the late Owen and Mary "Marie" O'Neill. Thomas was predeceased by his 7 siblings, Owen, Joseph, John and James O'Neill, Kathleen Hanna, Nancy Bormuth, and Peggy Schwalenberg. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to your favorite charity.
Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2020.