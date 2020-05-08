Thomas (Tom) F. Pahutski, Sr. (age 74) passed away on May 1, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore MD. Tom was born on September 26, 1945 to Mildred and John Pahutski, Sr. of Mount Carmel, PA. In 1969, he married Phyllis A. Hill of Clifton Heights, PA. to whom he was lovingly married to for fifty years. They have two sons Thomas F. Jr. and Andrew J. Pahutski.
Tom was a veteran of United States Air Force (1963-67), graduated Widener College 1977 with Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He worked in the Defense Aerospace Industry in 1978-2002. Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling with his family, avid member of Masonic Order, and Knights of Columbus.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, sons, Thomas (Barbara) of Elkton, MD and Andrew of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren Lauren, Jack, Ian, Ryan and Izabella and his brothers Leonard of Meza, AZ and John Jr. of Cave Junction, OR.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Francis De Sales "Outreach" 1450 Abingdon Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.