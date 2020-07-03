Thomas D. Ficklin IV, long-time resident of Harford County, passed away on 01 July 2020 at the age of 77 after a long battle from the effects of prostate cancer. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1960 and was a member of the National Honor Society. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from the College of William and Mary, graduating in 1964. In the fall of 1965 he embarked on a civil service career in contracting at Aberdeen Proving Ground, a career that would ultimately span over 48 years of federal service. In 1987 he earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Florida Institute of Technology.



Tom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions including Bishop and as an ordinance worker in the Washington D.C. temple.



Tom maintained a close association with Boy Scouts of America throughout his life. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at age 13, and was an active supporter of scouting throughout the remainder of his life, serving as Scout Master and merit badge counsellor.



All who knew Tom knew of his commitment to physical fitness-he competed in marathons, triathlons and ultra-distance running events such as the JFK 50 mile race in western Maryland.



On Saturday May 30th, his APG family and friends organized a front yard drive-by vehicle procession to honor Tom's dedication, loyalty, friendship and nearly half a century of faithful federal service to our Nation. Tom and his family want to express their appreciation to the organizers of this event, and the Aberdeen Fire Department. It was an unexpected, deeply moving, and much appreciated tribute.



He is survived by his wife Sherry Holloway, of Aberdeen, son Thomas D. Ficklin V and wife Celeste, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, and son Ashley O. Ficklin and wife, Jayme, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Tom and Sherry's middle son, Joshua Todd, died as an infant. He and Sherry have seven grandchildren: Maurey, Dorsey, Seth, Keith, Lucy, Eliza and Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Wedenko. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Ficklin and father Dorsey Ficklin, long-time Harford County residents.



A visitation will not be held due to the current pandemic. A graveside service will be held at Spesutia Cemetery in Perryman, Maryland. The funeral will be limited to immediate family due to the current health crisis. Pallbearers include Mr.'s Ash Ficklin, Tom Ficklin, Dorsey Ficklin, Seth Ficklin, Keith Ficklin and Fred Viele. Jacob Giles is an honorary pallbearer.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Johns-Hopkins Hospital, Brady Urological Institute, 1800 Orleans Street, Marburg 135, Baltimore, MD 21287.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store