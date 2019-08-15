|
Thomas Winstead Lewis Fisher, 24, died July 23, 2019, after a climbing accident at the Great Wall of China near the village of Huairou. Fisher, who lived at 315 Beech Grove Court, Millersville, MD, was in China on a one-year contract to teach English.
Fisher was born November 22, 1994, in Coudersport, PA, to Randall Fisher and Mary Lewis. He lived in Pennsylvania until 2003, when the family moved to Rehoboth, DE. He moved with the family to Millersville in 2005.
Before moving to China, Fisher worked as a Legal Assistant at the Fisher Law Office in Annapolis, MD, from 2014 to 2019. He graduated cum laude with a BA in Asian Studies from UMBC in 2018, winning awards for excellence in Asian Studies. He was an enthusiastic member of the UMBC Down and Dirty Dawg Band.
Fisher was a 2013 graduate of Severna Park High School, where he won All-County Band and Jazz Band honors on the alto and tenor saxophone. Fisher was also an Eagle Scout.
Fisher was preceded in death by his mother in 2018. He is survived by his father, his sister, Dorothy Fisher, his grandmother, Dorothy Lewis, his aunt, Paula Aaronson and uncle, Lee Aaronson, his uncle, Charles R.E. Lewis III, and his aunt, Pamela Gilbert, five cousins and numerous friends and relatives.
A funeral will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church at 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146, with reception to follow.
