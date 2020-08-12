1/1
Thomas Garrigan
On August 9, 2020, Thomas Edward Garrigan, 73, of Bel Air passed away. He was the devoted husband of Christina Garrigan; loving father of Robert T. Garrigan and Laura Johnson - Burke; cherished grandfather of Evey Garrigan, Jozie Garrigan, Teddy & James Burke; dear brother of Richard Garrigan and Mary Ann Garrigan-Letcavage.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Tom's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Friday August 14, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
