Thomas Garrigan

On August 9, 2020, Thomas Edward Garrigan, 73, of Bel Air passed away. He was the devoted husband of Christina Garrigan; loving father of Robert T. Garrigan and Laura Johnson - Burke; cherished grandfather of Evey Garrigan, Jozie Garrigan, Teddy & James Burke; dear brother of Richard Garrigan and Mary Ann Garrigan-Letcavage.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Tom's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Friday August 14, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.