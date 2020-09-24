On September 14, 2020, Thomas Gary Connor passed away; Devoted husband of Lucille Jean Connor (married 2015) and the late Evelyn Jean Connor (married 1954 until her passing in 2007); Loving father of Sharon Lee Connor and Gary Everett Connor and his wife Melody Ann Connor; Cherished grandfather of Kristen Lee Fiacco, Sean Brendan Connor and Jennifer Rae Connor, and great-grandfather of Madison Lee Fiacco, step-father of Jacqueline Miller and Maria Orlandi, step- grandfather of Joseph Miller, John Miller, Samantha Kline and Anthony Kline. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Hazel Connor, and by his brother, Bobby Connor.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catonsville Celebrations Committee, the American Lung Association
, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.