Thomas H. Sanford Sr., passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Helen M. (nee Carney), adoring children Elizabeth A. Jachelski (Robert), Thomas H. Sanford, Jr (Dessie), Howard W. Sanford (Belinda) and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Saturday, November 2 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019