Thomas Hall Sr.
On November 3, 2020 Thomas Randolph Hall Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Whiteford. He is a loving husband and leaves behind his wife of 56 years Mary Louise (Lou) Hall. He is preceded in death by his son Thomas Randolph Hall Jr. in June of this year.

Devoted father of Laurie Pratt and her husband Brad and Jennie Franz and her husband Tom. Treasured grandfather (pop pop) of Lauren Hall, Matthew Hyde, Nicholas Hyde, Steven Hyde, Andrew Reeves, Sara Michlin and her husband Alex, and Michael Twist. Cherished great grandfather of Evelyn Burns, Oliver Burns, Claire Michlin, Ayden Thomas Twist, Grace Twist and Wyatt Twist. Survived by brothers Neil Hall and Randolph Hall and wife Judy.

Tom was born on December 2, 1943 in Baltimore, MD. He was a devoted and faithful husband and had fun with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Over the years he created activities for them. He made a tire swing, gave go cart and motorcycle rides, built a monorail and a homemade seesaw, put up the annual Santa stop sign on the driveway, was an avid hunter on the property and maintained the family swimming pool.

Tom was a long time member of the St. Mary's Church in Pylesville, Maryland. He attended bible study and drove several veterans to church for many years followed by dinner. One of the many committees he participated in was Respect Life. He was proud to build 150 large white crosses representing the number of abortions in a day.

One of Tom's favorite place to volunteer was the St. Mary's chicken dinner. He loved to cook the fried chicken and serve corn to the guests. Whenever Lou was volunteering, he was sure to be there and assist. He was the first to help anyone in need. Tom enjoyed traveling with friends and family, especially bus trips in recent years.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Tom's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held privately. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Tribute Giving, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK 73132 or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1021 St. Mary's Road, Pylesville, Maryland 21132. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
