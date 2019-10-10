|
Thomas Edward Huber, 86, of Mount Pleasant, SC, former longtime resident of Laurel, MD, husband of Ruth, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, Laurel, Maryland at 11 am with a reception following in the Breen Room. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Born April 8, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Paul and Cecelia Huber. He served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1956-1957, and received a degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie Tech. In 1964, Tom began his 31-year career with NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center and retired as Deputy Director in 1995. He was a member of St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church and active in the community as a coach and a referee for the Laurel Boys and Girls Club, a charter member of West Laurel's first swimming pool and a volunteer with Meals On Wheels and his church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth; seven children: Linda Thompson, Barbara Baker, James Huber, Edward Huber, Diane Rogers, Thomas J. Huber and Sharon Gavin; 12 grandchildren; brother, Dr. Donald Huber and brother, Jack Huber, who preceded him in death.
Tom never met a stranger; he always saw the best in everyone. He had a way of making everyone he met feel special and important. He loved fully and was not afraid to express that love. He will leave a hole in our hearts and will be forever missed.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019