On March 17, 2020, THOMAS JACOB SHAFER, beloved husband of the late Maurie Shafer; devoted father of Thomas Shafer (Kathy), Mark Shafer (Debbie), Susan Thyden (Donald), and Stephen Shafer (Vickie); loving grandfather of Jennifer, Thomas III, Courtney, Erica, Allie, Kelly, Rick, Steven, Sean, and Victoria; adoring great-grandfather of Caitlin, Logan, and Lily. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Church 3030 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City MD 21042. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2020