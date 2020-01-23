|
Thomas J. Woody of Laurel, MD passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Devoted husband of 44 years to Betty Woody; beloved father to Melissa Grumbine and loving grandfather to Russell Grumbine.
Mr. Woody is also survived by his sisters, Shirley and Pearl Bowen. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas F. Woody and Ethel Woody (nee Wines) and his sister, Marie Nichols.
Spanning a career of 37 years as a refuse foreman with the City of Laurel Public Works, Mr. Woody received several awards for his conscientious and dedicated service. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and generally being in the great outdoors.
His warm and friendly smile will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation is in Donaldson Funeral Home Laurel Chapel on Thursday, January 23 from 11 – 1, with a service to follow at the same place at 1:00.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020