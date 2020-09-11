1/
Thomas James Mason
1942 - 2020
Thomas James Mason, 77 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Perry Point VA Medical Center, Perry Point, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, on October 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Charlie and Annie (Silverholz) Mason. He was the husband of the late Irma Mae Mason who preceded him in death December 11, 2018. Thomas served his country proudly in the Army during Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he worked as an Auto Body Painter. He enjoyed breeding and showing his Cocker Spaniel dogs with his wife, Irma. Survivors include his 3 daughters: Theresa Barbera of Shrewsbury, PA, Nancy Mason of Bel Air, MD and Dawn Baldridge of North East, MD; two brothers: Michael Mason and Charles Mason; 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

Memorial donations may be made to alz.org. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
