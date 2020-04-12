Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
THOMAS JEFFERSON DOUD Jr.

On April 8, 2020 Thomas Jefferson Doud Jr. beloved husband of the late Susan Garson Doud; dear father of Thomas J. Doud III (Barbra), Matthew J. Doud (Sylvia) and Amanda D. Blanch (Daniel); devoted brother of the late L. Marguerite Brown and Carolyn C. Lewis. Also survived by nine loving grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Loyola Blakefield 500 Chestnut Ave. Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
