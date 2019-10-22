Home

Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saint Ignatius Church
740 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint Ignatius Church
740 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Ignatius Church
740 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD
Thomas John D'Alesandro III Notice
On October 20, 2019, Mayor Thomas J. D'Alesandro III, beloved husband of Margaret C. D'Alesandro (nee Piracci); devoted father of Thomas J. D'Alesandro IV, Dominic A. D'Alesandro, Nicholas J. D'Alesandro, Patricia Aburn and Gregory D'Alesandro; brother of Nicholas M. D'Alesandro, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the late Nicholas, Hector, Joseph and Franklin D'Alesandro. Also survived by eleven grandchildren. Son of the late Thomas J. D'Alesandro, Jr. and Nancy D'Alesandro (nee Lombardi).

Mayor D'Alesandro will lie in state at Saint Ignatius Church, 740 N. Calvert Street, Baltimore, 21202 on Tuesday from 2 to 8 pm and on Wednesday from 9 am to 10:30 am, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Contributions to Loyola Early Learning Center, 801 St Paul Street, 21202 or The Institute of Notre Dame, 901 Aisquith Street, 21202 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
