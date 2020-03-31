Home

More Obituaries for Thomas Krista
Thomas Joseph Krista

On March 29, 2020, Thomas Joseph Krista, of Fallston, beloved husband of Deborah J. Krista; devoted son of the late Joseph and Maretta Krista; loving father of Brian Krista & his wife Jennifer, Becky Roek & her husband Daniel, Eric Krista & his wife Melissa, Katie Payne & her husband Chris and Timothy Krista; cherished grandfather of Cameron, Austen, Alexa, Tommy, Adelaide, Liana, Lyell & Zachary; dear brother of Virginia Hull, Diane Krista- Kelsey and Geraldine Krista.

Services and Interment will be private. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Mark Church, 2407 Laurel Brook Rd, Fallston, MD 21047 or the Knights of Columbus, Council 4714, 504 Weatherby Rd. Bel Air, MD 21015. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapl.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2020
