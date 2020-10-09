Thomas Joseph Nelson, Jr., 79, of Bel Air, passed away on October 6, 2020. Thomas was the loving spouse of Patricia (Kendall) Nelson; father of Tara Nelson, Amy (James) McFaul and Matt (Karen) Madsen. He is also survived by grandchildren, Hannah Sullivan, Connor, Delaney & Rylie Madsen, Ethan Watts, and Carter Wray. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, Maryland on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Monday at the funeral home at 10 am. Burial will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The League for People with Disabilities (Care of Camp Greentop), 1111 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21239 or www.leagueforpeople.org
