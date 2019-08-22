Home

Joseph N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joseph N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Thomas Juliano Notice
On August 19, 2019 Thomas A. Juliano Sr. beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Hopp) and loving father of Ann M. Juliano and husband William Fisher, and Thomas A. Juliano Jr.; Loving grandfather of Jake Fisher, and Riley Fisher. Devoted brother of James Vincent Juliano and Donna Hanks, and dear brother-in-law of Bill Hopp and wife Betty and Gerry Laro.

A visitation will be help at the Funeral Home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street on Saturday August 24, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 8:00 P.M. Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
