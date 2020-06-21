Thomas Kerley Day, age 90, of Felton, Pennsylvania passed away on June 16, 2020 at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. Born in Joppa, Maryland, he was the son of Alvah Edison and Alma Elizabeth Day and husband of the late Shelby Anne Day. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant at the time of discharge. He graduated from Bel Air High School in 1948 and attended University of Baltimore on a GI grant and graduated with a BS in Accounting. He was a member of Mountain Christian Church. He was an accountant there for many years, a long time Elder of the church, treasury, finance committee, a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader, and was a leader for two group building projects. He was a Civil Service employee, Chief Account and Finance at APG Edgewood Arsenal and then transferred to ARAD Communication Head and Quarter Master at Picatinny Arsenal in NJ, where he served as Chief Budget Officer for 4 years.
Thomas enjoyed fast pitch soft ball, playing for several teams in Harford and Baltimore County, being the 1st windmill pitcher in area. He was a coach of his daughters softball team, assistant coach with Harford Community College Woman's fast pitch soft ball teams, and Coale Trucking Unlimited Team. He competed with the national team and community in the Senior Olympics in sprints, long jumps and long ball throwing for distance. His greatest accomplishment was softball, where he won several awards and was recognized for softball within his age group and with the many senior groups, including the Chesapeake.
He participated in road racing which came to an early end as he tore his hamstring at the age of 69, while playing in a senior slow pitch game. He also loved bowling and golf even though he struggled in both sports.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Tracey J. Succop of Felton, PA and her husband, Joseph N. "J" Succop; grandson T J Succop; sister-in-law, Madge Day; nieces and nephews, Mike, Patricia, Stella, Jay, Greg, Marjorie, Ned, Elizabeth (Libby), and George.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Gentry (Kathleen), Jerry, and Olive (Peirce); and nephew, Terry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.