Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

The family of Thomas K. Day will be hosting a Graveside Memorial Service on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 am at Mountain Christian Church Cemetery, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085. Casual attire is suggested by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store