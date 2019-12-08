|
|
On November 27, 2019; Thomas Anthony Kearney (Tommy); of Parkville MD; beloved son of Paul Kearney and the late Joan Kearney; devoted father of Evan Thomas Kearney; former husband of Linda Kearney; devoted brother of Patrick Kearney and his wife Mary, Paul Kearney and his wife Betty Ann, Teresa Saby and her husband Keith.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Thomas's life with a memorial mass on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Rd, Parkville MD 21234. Interment: private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019