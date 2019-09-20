Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
1515 Emmorton Road
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Kenneth Meyer


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Kenneth Meyer Notice
Thomas Kenneth Meyer, age 74, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on September 17, 2019. Tom was born in Red Wing, Minnesota to the late Florence and Victor Meyer. He graduated from Red Wing High School in Minnesota in 1963 and Mankato State College in 1967. A week after college graduation, he married Carol Perry. He worked for Maryland Casualty/Zurich Insurance for 39 years. Tom's passion was cooking, and he taught cooking classes at Harford Community College for 32 years, as well as in his home with his wife for 29 years. He was active in his church, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for the last 38 years, having served in many leadership roles, including roles with Daytimers, Men's Bible Study, faith groups, FED Hour, church council, and ushering.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Carol Meyer (nee Perry); his loving children, Melissa Newton and her husband Jack, Julie Pearson and her partner John Hall; his cherished grandchildren, Tyler and Alyssa Newton, Kyle and Zack Pearson, and Ryan and Corey Hall; his brother Richard Meyer and his wife Sylvia; and three nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a loving family of cooking class friends as well as church family. He will be remembered for his compassion and willingness to help others, especially the homeless. Friends and family always enjoyed his sense of humor and quick wit, and they will always remember his "Grandpa Jokes." He will be greatly missed by many.

A visitation with the family will be Friday, September 20 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air, Inc. 610 West MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 (at RTE 24). A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1515 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or Welcome One in Belcamp, Maryland (Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United.)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now