Thomas Kenneth Meyer, age 74, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on September 17, 2019. Tom was born in Red Wing, Minnesota to the late Florence and Victor Meyer. He graduated from Red Wing High School in Minnesota in 1963 and Mankato State College in 1967. A week after college graduation, he married Carol Perry. He worked for Maryland Casualty/Zurich Insurance for 39 years. Tom's passion was cooking, and he taught cooking classes at Harford Community College for 32 years, as well as in his home with his wife for 29 years. He was active in his church, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for the last 38 years, having served in many leadership roles, including roles with Daytimers, Men's Bible Study, faith groups, FED Hour, church council, and ushering.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Carol Meyer (nee Perry); his loving children, Melissa Newton and her husband Jack, Julie Pearson and her partner John Hall; his cherished grandchildren, Tyler and Alyssa Newton, Kyle and Zack Pearson, and Ryan and Corey Hall; his brother Richard Meyer and his wife Sylvia; and three nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a loving family of cooking class friends as well as church family. He will be remembered for his compassion and willingness to help others, especially the homeless. Friends and family always enjoyed his sense of humor and quick wit, and they will always remember his "Grandpa Jokes." He will be greatly missed by many.
A visitation with the family will be Friday, September 20 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air, Inc. 610 West MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 (at RTE 24). A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1515 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or Welcome One in Belcamp, Maryland (Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United.)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019