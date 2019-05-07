On the afternoon of May 5, 2019, at the age of 61, Thomas Kline was called by the Lord while surrounded and comforted by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Beloved husband to Carol Kline; devoted father of Kristie Hausner and her husband Jason, Rylan Kline and his wife Cori; cherished stepfather to Nicholas Blackburn and his wife Candace, Carley Blackburn and her companion Dennis; dear brother to William Kline and his wife Margo, Jeffrey Kline and his wife Mary Ann and the late Robert Kline; loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren, soon to be twelve. He is survived by his parents, Howard J. Kline and Joan R. Kline, many nieces, nephews and countless extended family. Thomas was a generous, loving and caring man whose infectious laugh always made him the life of the party. The family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A eulogy will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' name to Stella Maris Hospice. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary