The Koch family announces with great sadness the peaceful passing of beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Thomas Richard Koch, age 75, on September 30, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson, Maryland. He was born at home on October 9, 1944 in Strasburg, Pennsylvania to Florence (Gochenaur) and Walter F. Koch. Tom was the adored husband of 52 years to Linda Suzanne (nee Bard). He loved being a father to Suzanne Michele of California (Andrew), Jennifer Kathleen of Colorado, and Amanda Mary of North Carolina (Michael). Tom, also known as TomPaw, cherished his eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Rebecca, Sam, Rowan, Liam, Silas, Oliver, and Judah.
Tom is also survived by his sister, Betty Lockard, his brother, Frank Koch (Nancy), sister-in-law, Pearl Koch, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Walter Koch and his brother-in-law, Ralph Lockard.
Tom graduated from Lebanon Valley College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, and continued on to receive a PhD and post-doctorate in Analytical and Clinical Chemistry from University of Maryland, College Park. He held positions in clinical chemistry at St. Joseph's Hospital in Towson, University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, Quest Diagnostics Laboratory in Arbutus, and Union Memorial Hospital.
Maryland Presbyterian Church was an important community for Tom for almost fifty years. He served in many capacities, but particularly on the Mission Committee. He was an active volunteer for decades with Habitat for Humanity and the Assistance Center of Towson Churches (ACTC).
Tom had a distinguished and successful professional life, but his biggest accomplishments were with the people he loved. He was kind, loyal, devoted, patient, steadfast, generous and funny with an intelligent, dry sense of humor. He was nurturing beyond measure. He was also supremely handy and industrious, and he loved reading and kayaking. He was treasured by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Maryland Presbyterian Church, 1105 Providence Road, Towson, MD 21286, www.mpchurch.com
, with "ACTC" or "Friends of Butoke" on the memo line. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
