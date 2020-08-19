Thomas "Tommy" Lee Cargo died Wednesday, August 12 at his home in Aberdeen. He was 18.



Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Brian L. and Keri (Mentzer) Cargo of Aberdeen and Bobbie Jo (Yancheski) Cargo of Baltimore.



Tommy was a 2020 graduate of the Automotive Program at Harford Technical High School and enjoyed being in the school's Drama Club. Tommy loved all types of cars; especially his own car. He enjoyed detailing vehicles, diagnosing vehicle issues and helping anyone that was having car troubles. Tommy was a light-hearted, fun loving child that always had a good joke or pun to tell. Tommy loved to brighten your day and always knew what it took to make that happen. Tommy also enjoyed running the audio-visual equipment when attending services at Restore Church.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Kenneth "Kenny" R. Cargo and Caleb G. Richardson both of Aberdeen and Gary W. Reynolds, Jr. of Baltimore; grandparents, Mark F. and Jacqueline M. Mentzer of Chincoteague, VA and Norma P. Cargo of Aberdeen. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Kenneth B. Cargo, Marie P. Despeaux and Robert G. Yancheski and his great grandparents, Noble and Dorothy Mentzer.



A visitation was held on Monday, August 17 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. and again on Tuesday, August 18 from 9-11am where funeral services conducted by Rev. Norman Obenshain began at 11:00am. Interment was in Spesutia Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kenny Cargo, Caleb Richardson, Gary Reynolds, Jr., Chris Mentzer, Scott Cargo and Justin Scott. Contributions in his memory may be made towards a future scholarship at Harford Technical High School. Checks may be payable to the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, 333 S. Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001. Please put for the "Tommy Cargo Scholarship Fund" on the check.



