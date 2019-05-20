Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Thomas L. McFadden Jr. Notice
Thomas Leo McFadden, Jr. 36 of Mt. Airy, MDPassed unexpectantly Saturday, May 18, 2019Born December 5, 1982 in Baltimore, MD the son of Thomas Leo McFadden, Sr. and Teresa (Duerr) McFadden.Brother of Nick McFadden, Amanda and husband Ryan Hejduk. Uncle of Matthew Hejduk. Biological Son of Pamela Hanks, Brother of Shaun, Brandon and Justin Hanks.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM with a Funeral Services 8PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Those desiring may make contributions to Pathfinders for Autism, 303 International Cir, Cockeysville, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2019
