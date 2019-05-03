|
|
On May 1, 2019, Thomas "Tom" L. Rugguri, Jr., beloved husband of the late Jane Ellen Worrell Rugguri; father of Mark T. Rugguri, Leslie J. Helton, David B. Rugguri (Amanda), and Daniel B. Rugguri (Kimberly); grandfather of Alexandra, Brett, Andrew, Shaina, Shelbi, Madison, Julia, and Connor; great-grandfather of Karson; special friend of Phyllis Green; brother of Gloria "Jean" Bain and Antoinette "Toni" Rugguri; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD.If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019