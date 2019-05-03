Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Thomas L. Rugguri Jr. Notice
On May 1, 2019, Thomas "Tom" L. Rugguri, Jr., beloved husband of the late Jane Ellen Worrell Rugguri; father of Mark T. Rugguri, Leslie J. Helton, David B. Rugguri (Amanda), and Daniel B. Rugguri (Kimberly); grandfather of Alexandra, Brett, Andrew, Shaina, Shelbi, Madison, Julia, and Connor; great-grandfather of Karson; special friend of Phyllis Green; brother of Gloria "Jean" Bain and Antoinette "Toni" Rugguri; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD.If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019
