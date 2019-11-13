|
|
Our beloved father passed away November 1, 2019, predeceased by son Michael Patrick Rogers and sister Bernice Christy, survived by loving children, Kimberly DeMario, Thomas Leo Rogers, Jr., David Charles Rogers (Kathryn), stepdaughter Jennifer Garcynski, marvelous grandchildren Jordan, Maree, Thomas, Vincent, David, Danielle, and Maddison, survived by brothers Richard Rogers (Cass), Gregory Rogers (Lee), sister Karen Rogers, brother-in-law Herb Christy, and many friends including former wife and life-long friend Philomena Deaver.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Friday, Nov 15, 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Service at Mitchell-Wiedefeld on Saturday, Nov 16 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD 21234.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the at .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019