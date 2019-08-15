|
Thomas Michael Freeman, age 55, of Laurel Maryland passed peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, Maryland following complications from brain tumors.
Thomas was born in Washington, D.C. to Joyce and William Freeman on May 18, 1964. Thomas graduated from Meade High School and received an Associate's degree in General Studies from Anne Arundel Community College.
Thomas enjoyed a lengthy career with Giant Foods, Inc. He was a licensed amateur radio operator who enjoyed the ham radio community. He was good with poetry and wrote a beautiful poem for his Grandmother's memorial service. He was particularly fond of the peace and solitude of the Delaware seashore during his frequent visits to his parent's home.
Thomas is survived by his parents, Bill and Joyce, his brother Bob, wife Dana and nephew Dylan Freeman, his brother Mark and Erlinda, as well as several Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He had a gentle soul with a sense of humor that will be missed by his family and friends.
A private memorial service will be set for a future date.
