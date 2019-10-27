|
|
Thomas Markham Searles, Jr., age 98, a retired naval aviator and business executive, died peacefully on October 11, 2019 at his home in Hunt Valley, Maryland.
Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Cook Searles, and five children: Thomas Markham Searles, III and wife Carol of Baltimore, Sue Anne Searles of Hunt Valley, MD, Carol Searles Bohrer and husband Jason of Greensboro, NC, Robert Bruce Searles and wife Annitsa, of Timonium, MD, and Clifford Burt Searles and wife Anne, of Richmond, VA. Beloved grandfather of: Jessica Searles Haile, Kenneth Searles, Kathryn Searles Bradley, Price Bohrer, Emily Bohrer, Christopher Searles, Valarie Searles, Alexandra Searles and Grayson Searles.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents Lena Clifford Burt Searles and Thomas Mount Searles of Philadelphia and sister, Barbara Searles Parrett of Clearwater, FL.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at the United States Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, MD, on November 26th at 11:00 am, with interment at the columbarium. A reception will follow at the Naval Academy Club.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019