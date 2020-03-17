|
|
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Thomas Michael McDonald, beloved husband of Nancy T. McDonald (nee Brukiewa); loving father of Brian Thomas McDonald and Amy McDonald, dear grandfather of Gregory McDonald & his wife Destiny (nee Karol), great grandfather of Madison Grace and grandfather of three puppies; Lexy, Ruby Sue & Potus. Services are being handled by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. Due to the current State of Emergency please visit our website for further information. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2020