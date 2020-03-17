Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000

THOMAS MCDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS MCDONALD Notice
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Thomas Michael McDonald, beloved husband of Nancy T. McDonald (nee Brukiewa); loving father of Brian Thomas McDonald and Amy McDonald, dear grandfather of Gregory McDonald & his wife Destiny (nee Karol), great grandfather of Madison Grace and grandfather of three puppies; Lexy, Ruby Sue & Potus. Services are being handled by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. Due to the current State of Emergency please visit our website for further information. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -