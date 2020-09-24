1/
Thomas Miceli
On September 21, 2020 Thomas John Miceli, beloved husband of the late Lillian Rose Miceli, devoted father of Pat Cromer, Bob Miceli and the late Thomas Miceli, loving grandfather of Adam Miceli and his wife Cristin and Nicole Hoenig and her husband John, dear great-grandfather of Rylee, Theo, Bodhi, Coleman, Carter and Arlo.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where the funeral service will take place on Friday at 10 AM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation 1301 York Rd. #209 Timonium, MD 21093 www.kidneymd.org www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
Funeral services provided by
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
