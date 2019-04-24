|
Thomas A. Miller Sr. passed away on April 21, 2019 in Laurel, Md. Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen A. Miller (nee Riley); devoted father of Judith Lyon, Janice Bradshaer, Thomas Miller Jr. and Susan Miller; dear brother of Mary Miller. Also survived by eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbot Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Thursday, April 25 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Bethel Assembly of God 9001 Vollmerhausen Rd, Savage, MD 20763 on Friday, April 26 at 10:30 am. Interment immediately following with military honors at Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019