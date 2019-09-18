|
|
Dr. Thomas S. Monahan, III, age 44, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Scituate, MA passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved father of Michael and Emily and also survived by their mother, Linda. Devoted son of T. Stacey and Nancy (Salo) Monahan of Marshfield. Beloved brother of Robert D. Monahan, his wife Eva of Scituate, and Elizabeth R. Caruso, her husband Paul of Weston. Adoring uncle of Matthew and Martin of Scituate, and Christian and Lydia of Weston. Tom leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.
Dr. Monahan was an academic vascular surgeon at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He practiced and taught vascular surgery and performed clinically relevant laboratory research in vascular biology. Dr. Monahan had a personal commitment to providing much needed surgical care for the most vulnerable of our society: the poor, uninsured, veterans and persons with no advocates. He personally developed a dedicated outreach practice to help the underserved and incarcerated with dialysis access surgery. His patients and colleagues remember him as a tireless advocate for the chronically ill and disadvantaged, as well as a dedicated teacher and scientist.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on September 20th at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate Harbor at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore, MD or Franciscan Childrens Hospital, Boston, MA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019