On February 3, 2019, Thomas Moore Scanlan, Jr., (83) beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Catherine Scanlan (Ebersole); loving father of Kay, Elizabeth, Martha, Melissa, Teresa, and Thomas III; dear brother to Joseph Scanlan, Martha Klima, and Jane Fitzpatrick; devoted Pop to Annie, Alex, Adam, Sean, Emma, Lindsey, and Thomas IV; great grandfather of Ben and Noelle. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Moore Scanlan, Sr. and Catherine Stafford Scanlan, and his sister, Elizabeth Trump. Tom retired from Ward Machinery as Vice-Chairman of the Board in 2000 after 26 years of dedicated service. He served in the Naval Reserves and retired as a Commander in 1985. Tom, an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, was a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy. There, he lettered in both football and track and field and was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. He was a recipient of the Kings Point Outstanding Professional Achievement Award for Class of 1960, Alumni Esprit de Corps Award for football in 1960, and the Maryland Manufacturing Executive of the Year Award from the Governor of Maryland in 2000. A private celebration of Tom's life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to US Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association directed to the football program in memory of Thomas M. Scanlan '60. Please make your check payable to "USMMA AAF" (Tax ID #11-6037948) and add "Football" to the memo section/notes. Mail to: 300 Steamboat Rd, Kings Point, NY 11024; or at www.usmmaaf.com/makeadonation Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary