Rev. Thomas Augustine Morris, O.SS.T. died unexpectedly during the night of November 1-2, 2020.



Fr. Tom was born on August 15, 1953 in Malone, New York, the son of Augustus and Shirley Marie (née Yando) Morris. He was baptized Thomas Edward Morris.



He entered the novitiate of the Order of the Most Holy Trinity and of the Captives on August 12, 1977 at Holy Redeemer Monastery in Baltimore, Maryland. He made his First Profession of Vows on August 12, 1978 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Baltimore, Maryland. He made his Solemn Profession of Vows on September 11, 1981 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Hyattsville, Maryland. On September 12, 1981, he was ordained a deacon at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. Fr. Tom was ordained to the priesthood on December 12, 1981 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Hyattsville, Maryland.



Since July 1, 2016, Fr. Tom has served as Pastor of Incarnation-St. James Catholic Parish in Ewing/Trenton, NJ. Fr. Tom also served in parish ministry at Our Lady of Good Counsel in New Orleans, Louisiana, at St. Ann in Bristol, Pennsylvania, and Sacred Heart of Mary and St. Rita in Baltimore, Maryland. During his time in Louisiana, he also served as a hospital chaplain at Hotel Dieu. Fr. Tom has served World Wide Marriage Encounter in various capacities since 2007.



During his 38 years of priesthood, Fr. Tom was called to serve the Order as Provincial Secretary, Director of Formation, and as Director of Holy Trinity Spiritual Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Fr. Tom served for many years as the national spiritual director for the Trinitarian Third Order and Laity in the United States.



Fr. Tom is survived by his sister Carol Anne (Robert) Patterson, brothers John Robert (Mary Ann) Morris and Jeffrey Charles (Donna) Morris, uncle Edward (Gracia) Yando, aunt Carol Higgins, nieces and nephews Kristie (John) Patterson Daut, Adam Morris, Bryan Patterson, Monique Morris and Heather Morris, great niece Isabel Daut, great nephew Jack Daut, his Trinitarian Brothers and members of the Trinitarian Family.



Fr. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. James Church, 11 E Paul Ave, Trenton, NJ 08638 on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 A.M. Bishop David O'Connell will preside. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, 7850 Parkside Blvd, Hanover, MD 21076 at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 9, 2020. Interment will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery 4300 Old Frederick Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229.



In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Fr. Tom may be made to the The Trinitarians, P.O. Box 5719, Baltimore, MD 21282-0719 or to Incarnation - St. James Church, 1545 Pennington Rd, Ewing Township, NJ 08618



Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.



