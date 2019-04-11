|
|
On Saturday, April 6, 2019 Thomas Mowlds, U.S. Navy Veteran, of Timonium, MD, age 79. Beloved husband of 59 years of Carolyn Cochran Mowlds. Predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Bernadette Diamond Mowlds and his sister, Ethel Harvey (Fred). Tom is survived by his loving children, Kathleen Abou Bakr (Ashraf), Marian MacKenzie (Michael), and Tommy Mowlds (Deserie). Tom was very proud of his grandchildren Amina, Kareem and Sherif Abou Bakr, Madeleine and Andrew Novad, and Ryan and SSGT. Tyler (Mateja) Mowlds. He is also survived by his two brothers, Kenneth (Lavina) Mowlds of Houston, TX and Don (Carolyn) Mowlds of Sacramento, CA. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Thomas with memorial contributions to Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21286. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019