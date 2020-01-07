|
On January 6, 2020, Thomas Vernon Murphy, Jr., WWII fighter pilot of the US Army Air Corps, beloved husband of the late Edith Murphy and the late Doreen Murphy; devoted father of Kevin, Ralph, Brian, Susan Stec, Wayne, Miles, and the late David; loving grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 4; dear brother of the late James Randall Murphy.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, January 8th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Towson, MD, Thursday, January 9th, 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Memory of Thomas Murphy, Class of 1940, Mt. St. Joseph High School Alumni, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 7, 2020