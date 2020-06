On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Thomas Newton Fischer, Jr., beloved husband of the late Virginia Mae Fischer; devoted father of Amy Abbott (Ricky), and the late Robert T. Fischer; grandfather of Cody Abbott and Shelby Haschert; great grandfather of Mackenzie; brother of the late George, Dot, and Janet.Services and interment are private.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136.Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com