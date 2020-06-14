I am very thankful for his cheerful spirit and the sparkle he had in his eyes. He was a blessing to my mom in his last months. May the Lord comfort all who mourn.
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Thomas Newton Fischer, Jr., beloved husband of the late Virginia Mae Fischer; devoted father of Amy Abbott (Ricky), and the late Robert T. Fischer; grandfather of Cody Abbott and Shelby Haschert; great grandfather of Mackenzie; brother of the late George, Dot, and Janet.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.