Thomas Nibali

Thomas C. Nibali, age 98, passed away on July 23, 2020. Born in Jamestown, New York, he was the son of Thomas and Frances Nibali and husband of the late Agnes M. (Wohnhaas) Nibali.
Tom was a veteran and served his country in the Navy and Army Air Corps during WWII.
He retired after many years with the IRS and 10+ years with the State of Maryland Public Defender's Office.
Tom loved his family, his church, and friends, and all who knew him loved him dearly.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 75+ years, Agnes M. Nibali, his son, Thomas F. Nibali, his parents and his siblings, Sydney, Vincent, Sally, Rosemarie, Marie, Frances and Rita.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Jack) Saccenti and Joseph (Julie) Nibali and his daughter-in-law, Nancy (Tom) Nibali. Grandchildren: Brian, Stephen, Marty, Matt, Samantha, and Joe. Great Grandchildren: Emma, Fiona, Nicholas, Joshua, Patrick, and Jacob. Many nieces and nephews.
Tom will be laid to rest at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore, MD, with military honors.
The service will be private.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stella Maris at www.stellamaris.org/
or St. Anthony of Padua Church at www.archbalt.org/parishes/all-parishes/st-anthony-of-padua/
.