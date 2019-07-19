Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Nolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Nolan Notice
Thomas Edward Nolan, 76, of Havre de Grace, MD, was born in Sebring, FL, to David J. Nolan and Marie Fitzgerald Nolan.

He retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground, as an Operations Research Analyst for A.M.S.A.A.

Mr. Nolan was the devoted husband of 50 years to Sandra Elizabeth Nolan, loving father of Shane P. Nolan and his wife Robin, of Bel Air, MD, Ryan P. Nolan and his wife Beth of Severna Park, MD, and grandfather of Ian, Hunter, Kate and Ben Nolan. He was the brother of Terry, Tim, Jim, J.P., and Gerry Nolan.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-4 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 PM.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now