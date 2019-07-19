|
Thomas Edward Nolan, 76, of Havre de Grace, MD, was born in Sebring, FL, to David J. Nolan and Marie Fitzgerald Nolan.
He retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground, as an Operations Research Analyst for A.M.S.A.A.
Mr. Nolan was the devoted husband of 50 years to Sandra Elizabeth Nolan, loving father of Shane P. Nolan and his wife Robin, of Bel Air, MD, Ryan P. Nolan and his wife Beth of Severna Park, MD, and grandfather of Ian, Hunter, Kate and Ben Nolan. He was the brother of Terry, Tim, Jim, J.P., and Gerry Nolan.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-4 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 PM.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 19 to July 21, 2019